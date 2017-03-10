Bangkok,– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) today launched a new tourism marketing campaign with the theme “Thai-Licious Journey” to entice foodies from around the world to explore “Thainess” through unique food tours and culinary experiences in the Northern, Central, Eastern and Southern provinces of Thailand.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor said, “Thai cuisine has successfully captured the attention of consumers globally. Realising that “foodie tourism” works as a catalyst to command attention, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has launched a new campaign under the theme – “Thai-licious Journey,” which will motivate foodies to embark on a culinary journey to taste signature dishes in renowned venues across Thailand as the way to ‘explore Thainess through food.”

Thailand launches Thai-Licious Journey campaign at ITB Berlin 2017

The Thai-Licious campaign comprises three key elements: Travel and Eat like Locals; Food That Comes with a Story; and Delightful Taste.

Under the ‘Travel and Eat like Locals’ element of the Thai-licious Journey, food-loving visitors are encouraged to travel around Thailand and seek out signature dishes of different regions. In this way, they will appreciate the culture and history behind each dish, see local ingredients being grown and enjoy unique parts of the kingdom.

Mr. Yuthasak added, “When travellers come to Thailand, food must be included in their itinerary since it fulfills the tourists’ experiences. They can choose to enjoy from the local street food to fine-dining eateries, or take a cooking class to be more sophisticated foodies. Plenty of food tours are available for visitors to experience.”

‘Food That Comes with a Story’ highlights Thai dishes that come with fascinating background stories or legends, or foods that are associated with history and places in Thailand. Meanwhile, ‘Delightful Taste’ will promote memorable food and travel experiences in Thailand and encourage people to make delightful journeys to enjoy delightful food in different destinations.

TAT will roll out the Thai-Licious campaign with the first four episodes of promotional videos covering destinations in the Northern, Central, Eastern and Southern provinces of Thailand, all of which have very different food cultures.

Examples of regional dishes and experiences being promoted are:

Phat Thai: The best-known and most-loved of Central Thailand’s dishes is Phat Thai. It is best enjoyed among the glories of Rattanakosin Island at the famous Phat Thai restaurants around the area, which are busy every night as people queue to enjoy this tasty dish.

Khao Soi: The North is famous for delicious Khao Soi curried noodles and in Chiang Mai, the eatery is best known for this typically Northern dish made with chicken, beef or pork. Then pay a visit to the town’s sacred landmark, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep.

Crab Curry: The southern island of Phuket is famous for its seafood, and when local crab is combined with the rich curry sauces of Thailand’s South and enjoyed before or after watching a glorious Phuket sunset at Phromthep Cape, it is a heavenly dish.

Grilled Shellfish and Papaya dip: A popular seafood dish of Thailand, grilled shellfish is a good example of a local fresh product and the perfect snack for hungry shoppers in this seaside town.

The Thai-Licious Journey campaign will be promoted across all social media channels with an online call to action to encourage people to join in. TAT will work closely with the private sector to ensure as much participation as possible in order to attract foodies from all source markets. Going forward, several special guests and additional destinations are planned for future episodes.

Here are some examples of food tours in Thailand:

Hivesters – Local Eatery Getaway, Midnight Tuk Tuk Food Tour, and China Foodie Walk by Night.

Local Alike – A Day as a Royal Chef, Historic Bang Rak Food Tasting and Culture Tour, A Day as an Akha Chef, and Local Morning Market Tour.