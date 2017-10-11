Thailand lauded for being Asia’s best in non-communicable disease control

Nakhon Pathom – Thailand has been praised by the World Health Organization for being the best country in Asia in non-communicable chronic disease management.

Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn is currently presiding over a WHO-SEAR Regional Forum from 9 to 11 October at Sampran Garden in Nakhon Pathom. Some 130 delegates from 11 countries are participating in the forum which aims to enhance the prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) by reducing certain key risk factors.

Support Pattaya Mail – Click Here

The minister said NCDs are considered an urgent crisis which needs to be addressed on both the national and international level as they cause up to 16 million premature deaths each year globally from heart and lung diseases, strokes, cancers, and diabetes, while up to 80 percent of casualties come from low to medium-income countries, particularly in the South and Southeast Asian regions.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) include an objective to cut down deaths from NCDs by one-third by 2030, which will require cooperation from all sides, especially local organizations which are the closest to the general public.

The WHO gave Thailand 12 out of 19 points on the NCDs management, which is 8 points higher than 2015. This makes Thailand the best country in Asia for NCDs management, and on a par with Finland and Norway.