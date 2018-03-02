Thailand and Lao PDR confirm commitment to bilateral ties

Bangkok – Thailand and Lao PDR have reiterated their commitment to strong bilateral relations and greater cooperation.

Newly appointed Lao Ambassador to Thailand, Seng Soukhathivong visited Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on the occasion of taking up his new position this week. The premier confirmed Thailand’s readiness to welcome workers from Lao PDR into Thailand through legal means. This involves registering foreign nationals in the Kingdom’s database to ensure legal protection, prevent employer misconduct, and extend worker benefits.

Gen Prayut expressed Thailand’s support for infrastructure development between the two countries to promote increased trade. Both parties agreed to mobilize joint efforts on matters of security, economy, and social development.