Thailand kicks off Amazing Tourism Year 2018

Bangkok – The government held its “Amazing Thailand Tourism Year 2018” event this week to kick-off next year’s tourism campaign, aiming to disperse tourist spending across the provinces.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Thanasak Patimaprakorn chaired the opening of the event, alongside Minister for Tourism and Sports Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, heads of other relevant agencies and consulates. The launch took place at Siam Discovery department store and was organized to announce the government’s intention to develop Thai tourism which, next year, will focus on economic stability, integration, promotion of quality tourism and support for Thai ways of life towards sustainability.

The event saw the dispatch of 6 Thai Tourism parades featuring the year’s emblem, a display of traditions from 5 different regions, Thai flavors, the colors of local festivals, sports tourism and a parade encouraging Thais to be good hosts. All 6 will travel to Suan Lumphini and remain open for viewing in the area of the King Rama V monument.

Gen Thanasak urged all Thais to serve as good hosts to convince visitors to return to Thailand, noting that 60-70 percent of tourists eventually come back to the country and that Thai tourism has grown significantly over the past 3 years. He said authorities are confident tourism expansion will meet a target of 7 percent this year and that the Kingdom will maintain its position as third in the world for tourism revenue.