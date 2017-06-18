Thailand joins hands with China to crack down on zero-dollar tourist scams

The Tourism and Sports Ministry and the China National Tourism Administration (CNTA) have agreed to set up a working group to exchange information in bid to crack down on illegal tour companies.

Phongphanu Sawetarundra, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, disclosed that the two countries aim to reduce zero-dollar tourist scams and deter local nominees who might help the Chinese run businesses illegally.

The number of Chinese arrivals to Thailand during the first five months dropped slightly by five percent due to the crackdown on illegal tour operators.

That number is expected to increase however in the second half of the year and Thailand will welcome 9.5 million Chinese throughout this year, up by seven percent from last year.