Thailand joins global star watchers in witnessing astronomical phenomenon

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Thailand has joined star watchers from around the world in witnessing an astronomical phenomenon, in which Jupiter has come closer to earth.

A large crowd of star watches gathered at Siam Paragon Shopping Mall on April 8 to take part in an activity organized by National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand under the Ministry of Science and Technology to witness the approach of Jupiter to a point closer to earth than usual and causing an eclipse on Jupiter.

However, cloudy skies made it impossible for star watchers at Siam Paragon to participate in the activity with bare eyes while similar activities in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chachoengsao, took place without a hitch.

Dr. Sarun Posayachinda, deputy director of NARIT, said that Jupiter’s Great Red Spot was caused by a large storm which has been active for over 100 years and is a phenomenon that astronomers have always been interested in.

As for Jupiter’s closest approach to earth, Dr. Sarun said that it will happen again on May 9.