Thailand to join ITB 2017 in Berlin, SEA Trade in Florida

BANGKOK, (NNT) – Thai businesses will join two major tourism events in Berlin, Germany, and Florida, the United States in March.

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said the Ministry is preparing Thai entrepreneurs to join ITB Berlin 2017, the world’s leading travel trade show to be held in Berlin, Germany on 8-12 March 2017.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) will be promoting regional tourism in ASEAN, Thailand’s position as the center for sport tourism, and the hub for jewellery and beauty accessories that provides customers the option to refund the products within 24 hours after purchase.

The MOTS will then lead Thai entrepreneurs to join SEA Trade in Florida, the US, in the third week of March to promote the marina project from the Port Authority of Thailand to accommodate cruise ships and yacht.

The marine tourism projects are expected to help draw in a big number of quality tourists into Thailand once completed as each cruise ship contains 3,000-5,000 passengers.