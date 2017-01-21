Thailand improves its fight against corruption

Thanawat Polwichai, director-general of the Business and Economic Forecasting Centre (BEFC) of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said Thailand scored 55 points in corruption index measured in December 2016.

The increase in scores from 53 points measured in June of the same year was the best improvement in six years, he said.

He said corruption survey revealed that the most common type of corruption is kickback.

The survey indicated increasing trend of briberies as more government’s mega infrastructure projects would be officially launched this year.

Mr Thanawat then suggested that the government immediately acts to prevent corruption by implementing stricter laws and regulations.

Wringdoers must be subject to severe punishments, while urging state officials to work diligently and transparently.

He said further that the damages caused by briberies account for about 1-1.5 per cent of GDP valuing at around 120 billion baht from the overall budget of 2.7 trillion baht, a decline from the previous figures of between 200-300 billion baht.