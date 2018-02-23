Thailand hosts ‘Amour Asia Pacific 2018’

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently hosted Amour Asia Pacific 2018, a luxury travel trade catering to the booming weddings and honeymoons market, confirming its status as a global leader in these lucrative niche markets. The event took place during 14-17 February, 2018, at Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Bangkok

Bespoke weddings in Thailand created once-in-a-lifetime memories for couples, showcasing an impressive choice of popular themes including romantic beach weddings, superyacht weddings, Lanna-style weddings, or traditional Thai weddings to name just a few.

Srisuda Wananpinyosak, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Europe, Africa, Middle East and Americas), said the hosting of the Amour Asia Pacific 2018 confirmed that the quality of Thai wedding suppliers and organizers is second to none.

Amour Asia Pacific 2018 strengthened Thailand’s image as a wedding and honeymoon destination on the global stage following the successful Destination Wedding Planner Congress 2017.

“Thailand was unanimously voted as the preferred destination by luxury buyers from the Amour 2017 event. This year’s rendition is a testament to Thailand’s rising world-class status in the romance segment. It enhances awareness of the country as the region’s leading leisure destination that offerings the highest quality wedding products and services.’

Mrs. Srisuda noted the country’s broad choices of destinations from the green mountains in the North to the crystal-clear seas of Southern Thailand, to Bangkok’s vibrant night life.

Amour Asia Pacific 2018 organizer, Mr. Richard Barns, CEO of Worldwide Events, said: “We always wanted to hold this event in the Asia Pacific, bringing in buyers from Europe and North America. Thailand stands out as an incredible choice for romance travel experiences and, TAT is an excellent host of the event.”

The event brought 58 romance and luxury travel agents and wedding planners from worldwide to discuss business face-to-face with 60 suppliers from the Asia-Pacific region, including 16 Thai hotels and destination management companies. Apart from the business meetings, delegates also had the chance to indulge themselves in luxury Thai local experiences, including a cooking class, Thai boxing class, private food and sightseeing tours.

UK-based LuxePrive founder Ms. Namai Bishop agreed, noting that Thailand offers remarkable diversity for the high-end market. “Our clients are always happy coming to Thailand because of its reputation as a luxury and romantic holiday destination. My clients need personal one-on-one care and Thailand offers it like no other.”

Destination Asia Managing Director Ms. Pornthip Hirunkate, whose company was the official event ground handler, believes the Amour Asia Pacific 2018 lifts Thailand’s image as the region’s marquee destination for weddings and honeymoons.

“Amour Asia Pacific 2018 showcased Thailand’s abilities in different sectors, from bespoke services to multi-destination interiors combining diverse accommodation options with a variety of culinary experiences at quality restaurants. Clients in the luxury segment prefer a four- and five-star villa or suite accommodation with a tailor-made itinerary exclusively for them. They normally travel with family staying for at least two weeks while spending over 10,000 baht (US$ 318) per day,” Ms. Pornthip, concluded.

Thailand welcomed about 1.1 million visitors for weddings and honeymoons in 2016, generating US$1.77 billion for the Thai economy. The number represented 104,090 people who tied the knot, generating US$154 million, and 988,900 honeymooners contributing US$1.47 billion. Top markets included Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Oceania.