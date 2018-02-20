Thailand to host International Earth Science Olympiad in August

Bangkok – Thailand is preparing to host this year’s International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO).

This year’s competition, which will take place from August 8-17 at Mahidol University, Kanchanaburi, will be held on the theme “Earth Science for All” to raise awareness of global environmental challenges. The event will consist of theoretical and practical tests covering three branches of science: geography, meteorology and astronomy.

Representatives of 35 countries are expected to participate in the competition. The 12th International Earth Science Olympiad is also meant to encourage relevant bodies to modernize science curricula.

Thailand has taken part in the IESO on nine occasions. In last year’s competition hosted by France, Thai students gained five gold, 156 silver and 13 bronze medals.