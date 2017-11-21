Thailand to host ASEAN Conference on Reducing Marine Debris

Bangkok – Marine experts from 10 ASEAN member countries will be attending the ASEAN Conference on Reducing Marine Debris in ASEAN Region, which will be hosted by Thailand from November 22nd and 23rd at the JW Marriot Resort and Spa in Mai Khao beach, Phuket province.

Participants will include representatives from ASEAN countries’ environmental ministries, an official representative from China, academic experts in marine studies and international conservation groups.

According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), Thailand’s 23 coastal provinces produce 10.7 million tons of waste every year, up to 10 percent of which is expected to be released into the sea.

Thailand needs to develop and improve the onshore management systems to reduce the amount of debris flowing into the rivers and the sea, UNEP said.