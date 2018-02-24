Thailand to host 8th ACMECS

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has attended a meeting to prepare Thailand to host the eighth Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Meeting in June.

Gen Prayut presided over the meeting, which aimed to ensure Thailand’s readiness to host the eighth ACMECS. The summit will be held from June 15th – 16th at the Shangri La Hotel, in Bangkok.

The premier said during the meeting that he wants the eighth ACMECS to be more international in terms of the meeting’s format and topics of discussion. The eighth ACMECS aims to reduce economic inequality between Thailand and its neighboring countries by promoting border development and production connectivity.

He also expects there to be sideline meetings held in parallel to the main event for the benefit of all participating nations, as it is not often that leaders in this region come together to discuss economic matters.