Thailand honorably hosted the meeting of Y’s Men International in Chiang Mai

On 20 July 17 at International Conference Center, The Empress Hotel Chiang Mai, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Patcharawan Srisilpnan, President of the Y’s Men International Asia Pacific Area hosted the 27th Y’s Men International Asia Pacific Area convention 2017 and invited ML Panadda Diskul, Deputy Education Minister as chairperson of the opening ceremony and had Public Talk of “Sustainable Development in compliance to HM King IX’s step” to meeting’s 300 attendants, Members of Asian Pacific Area from 14 countries

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Patcharawan Srisilpnan, President of the Y’s Men International Asia Pacific Area revealed that Thailand was honorable hosted Y’s Men International Asia Pacific Area convention during 21-23 July 2017. Y’s Men International is an international charity organization and its branch of head office is located in Chiang Mai. It was founded in 1922 in Toledo, Michigan, USA. Presently, there are over 30,000 members from over 1,500 clubs covering 69 countries across the world. It head office is in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Meeting in Chiang Mai was the 27th meeting attended by Executives and Members from Asian Pacific Area including Japan, Taiwan, Australia, Hong Kong, Philippine, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, South Korea, China, Malaysia, and Thailand to exchange and learn thoughts in public services, environment, and social development among the members to bring knowledge gained to develop their communities in Asian Pacific Area, to develop leadership skill and to promote children and youths of each countries to do volunteering works for being good adults in the future. Moreover, they will be key manpower to completer our missions in accordance with philosophy of International Y’s Men. It’s was culture exchange and linking and reinforcing relation of members in Asian Pacific Area.

The format of this meeting contained sub-meetings in topics of base expansion of number of club’s members, cooperation between YMCA and Y’s Men in creating leaders of Youths, conservation of natural resources and environment, community service activity works, exchange and learning local cultures, field study, building relation between youths and elderly, environmental conservation works in educational institutes, learning art of fruit and vegetable carving in Thai style, field study of local main historical places, and presentation by youths regarding works relating to method to be youth leader in accordance with world’s future situation change. The important part was public talk by honorable lecture, ML Panadda Diskul, Deputy Education Minister in topic of “Sustainable Development in compliance with HM King IX’s step”.