Thailand gains 26 new foreign firms in June

Bangkok – Twenty-six foreign companies were granted business licenses in Thailand in June, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Kulanee Issadisai, the director-general of the Business Development Department, announced this past week that the Ministry of Commerce had issued business licenses in June to 26 firms, which have so far invested 1.522 billion baht and employed a total of 320 Thai nationals.

Of the new firms, up to 22 of them are in the service industry said Kulanee, adding that the issuance of business licenses will result in the transfer of technology and technical know-how which will ultimately help resolve ongoing shortages of skilled labor.

In the first six months of 2018, the Ministry of Commerce has granted licenses to 140 foreign companies. The total value of registered capital combined was over 7 billion baht.