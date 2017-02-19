Thailand Future Fund to be launched in second quarter

The government plans to raise a huge fund from the public to kick start its mega transportation project in the second quarter of this year.

The fund mobilisation under what it calls Thailand Future Fund which has been long delayed expects to raise no less than 50 billion baht in the first start.

Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the director general of the State Enterprises Policy Office (Sepo), said the fund raising was part of the government’s Public Private Partnership (PPP) plan to increase investments in major transportation infrastructure in the country.

He said 20% of the investment will come from the national budget and from loans which will result in an increase in public debt.

But he said fortunately public debt is currently comparatively low.

The PPP plan which includes Thailand Future Fund will help generate needed investment for two major transportation infrastructure projects currently being proposed by the Expressway Authority of Thailand.

If everything goes as planned, the Thailand Future Fund is expected to be launched within the second quarter of this year with targeted investment capital of between 40 to 50 billion baht.

These will be used to fund the Rama 3 – Dao Khanong Expressway and should not overly burden the national budget or cause a significant rise in public debt, he said.