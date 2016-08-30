Thailand experiencing nurse shortages

The Ministry of Public Health has set a goal to increase the number of nurses in the country, stating that 36,000 more nurses are needed to provide essential medical services.

Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Sopon Mekthon said the demand for medical personnel in Thailand has increased following the ministry’s effort to raise the standards and the number of medical services at public hospitals nationwide.

According to the Bureau of Nursing, 228,811 nurses are currently employed by the Ministry of Public Health. Out of that number, 109,991 of them are working for the Office of the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Public Health.

The office is however still in need of 36,862 more nurses to carry out medical related duties. Dr. Sophon claimed his office loses about four percent of its nursing staff each year.

The Ministry of Public Health is expected to do more to ensure income equality in the nursing profession and hire more nursing assistants to help with daily operations.