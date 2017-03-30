Thailand expects nine percent rise in Q1 tourism revenue

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Thailand’s revenue from tourism during the first quarter this year has been expected at 734 billion baht, marking a nine percent increase from last year.

Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the TAT now expects the revenue from tourism in 2017’s first quarter at 734 billion baht.

The projection is composed of 490 billion baht revenue from some 9.2 million foreign tourists visiting Thailand, while the number of foreign visitors grows in all markets, including 18 percent growth in the South Asian market, 15 percent in the American market, 8 percent in the European market, and 7 percent in the Middle Eastern market.

Tourism activities from 32.5 million persons/times of domestic travellers have generated 240 billion baht revenue, a 12 percent increase on yearly basis.

The TAT is expecting Thailand to have 630 billion baht tourism revenue in Q2, which will be 11 percent growth year-on-year. It expected Chinese tourists to be the predominant group which brings the most revenue to the country at 120 billion baht, followed by Russians at 24 billion baht, and Malaysian at 23 billion baht.

Tourism-related activities in the southern region are expected to recover from severe flooding in January, while Bangkok, the central region, and beaches in the eastern region will remain popular among families during school breaks and festive seasons.