Thailand e-Commerce Week 2017 underway in Bangkok

Bangkok – The Electronic Transactions Development Agency (Public Organization) is holding an event called Thailand e-Commerce Week 2017, offering services and consultations to online businesses.

The event, held under the theme “Online Shall We Go”, brings together experts in digital marketing and E-commerce service providers who are showcasing products and services that meet the needs of business operators and those interested in online business. Event-goers will also be able to join a seminar on brand management and digital marketing.

In his opening speech via video conference, Digital Economy and Society Minister Dr. Pichet Durongkaveroj spoke about the government’s plan to equip all communities across the country with internet access by the end of next year. He urged community enterprises to maximize the commercial applications of the latest technology.

Dr. Pichet recommended the event to business operators and startups looking to expand domestically and overseas. Thailand e-Commerce Week 2017 is taking place at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center until November 26.