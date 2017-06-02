Thailand considers new punishments for serious criminal offences

BANGKOK – A deputy prime minister in charge of legal affairs has revealed that the government is considering new punishments for those convicted of serious criminal offences.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said this week that the world still holds different views about the death sentence as some nations want it to remain in place in order to be resolute in the fight against ruthless criminals, while some want the death sentence abolished because this type of penalty violates human rights.

Mr. Wissanu said that the death penalty remains legally possible in Thailand although the country has given an undertaking to the international human rights committee to abandon it.

He noted that Thai courts haven’t pronounced any death penalties in the past eight years and the government has been considering alternative sentences such as a life sentence, while keeping the death penalty on the books to deter serious crimes.