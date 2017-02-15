Thailand closes Gulf 3 months to allow marine animals to breed

The Department of Fisheries yesterday announced the closure of the Gulf of Thailand for three months to allow marine animals to breed.

The closure of part of the 320,000 square kilometers metres of the Gulf covers 26,400 square kilometres or 16.5 million rai off Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani provinces.

Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Gen Patompong Prathompat said the closure was aimed at keeping the area for marine animals to breed, particularly mackerel, to lay eggs and nurse their young.

He said the area that is closed is considered the world’s kitchen and the country’s largest breeding place for marine animals.

Mackerel is vital to the country’s economy, he said and added that during the 3-month closure period, from February 15 to May 15, the use of some certain fishing gears to catch fish is prohibited.

Meanwhile Mr Meesak Pakdeepong, deputy director-general of the department, said past statistics showed that the closure could help to boost marine life populations.

He said that before the closure of the Gulf last year, fishermen reported catching 29,765 tonnes of marine animals.

But after the closure ended and fishermen were allowed to fish again, their catch rose to 38,695.84 tonnes.