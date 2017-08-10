Thailand and China meet on media cooperation

BANGKOK – The Public Relations Department (PRD) has continued its collaboration with the Yunnan State Administration of Radio, Film and Television on the production of programs in China and Thailand.

Deputy Director-General of the PRD Dr. Charoon Chaisorn on Wednesday welcomed an executive and representatives of the Yunnan State Administration of Radio, Film and Television at the 2nd meeting of the Thai-Chinese joint technical committee. The meeting discussed the two parties’ cooperation on television, radio and news and revived their previous cooperation on offsite TV production.

As for radio, documentaries in Chinese will be produced to be aired in China. The meeting proposed that Yunnan produces documentaries in Thai and sends them to be aired in Thailand.

The PRD and the Yunnan have also cooperated to send teams to cover news stories.

The deputy director of the Yunnan State Administration of Radio, Film and Television said the organization is glad to enhance ties with the PRD in all dimensions and invited the department to visit a new television station in Yunnan.