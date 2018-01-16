Thailand and China to meet on expansion of their trade ties

Bangkok – Thailand and China will form a joint committee to reduce trade barriers between them with a plan to increase the value of Thai – Chinese trade to 120 billion USD in three years from now. The current trade value is 67 billion USD.

Thailand will host the 6th Meeting of the Thailand – China Joint Committee on Trade, Investment and Economic Cooperation at the deputy ministerial level in February this year. The Thai and Chinese Ministries of Commerce are discussing trade issues in preparation for the meeting.

Thai Deputy Minister of Commerce, Chutima Bunyapraphasara said Monday the meeting will discuss strategic issues that affect Thai – Chinese trade relations in all respects, particularly China’s One Belt One Road and Greater Bay Area policies and Thailand’s 4.0 and the Eastern Economic Corridor policies. Other important issues to be addressed at the meeting include solutions to problems related to agricultural products.