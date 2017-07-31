Thailand, China join hands to help poor women, children

BANGKOK – Thailand and China are collaborating on a project to help less fortunate women and children with the objective of reducing disability and mortality rates. The project focuses on providing medical assistance and medicines for them.

Mr. Korn Dabbaransi, the president of the Thai-Chinese Friendship Association, on Sunday attended an event to launch the Every Woman Every Child Life Regenerative Action Project in Thailand. This project follows the success of the U.N.’s Every Woman Every Child project that has helped more than 1,000 poor women and child patients in China, Southeast Asia, East Asia, Africa and South America.

The Every Woman Every Child Life Regenerative Action project is an effort to increase the number of women and children receiving essential aid and an expansion of convenient medical services. This five-year project is also aimed at cutting disability and mortality rates resulting from burns and untreated wounds among women and children all over the world.

The project provides training for local physicians and supports the development of local economies. It hopes to elevate health standards and the well-being of women, children and adolescents as well as strengthen China’s relations with various countries.