Thailand, China double down on human trafficking

Bangkok – Thailand and China have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost their cooperation on anti-human trafficking and humanitarian assistance for the victims.

The agreement was signed by Social Development and Human Security Minister Anantaporn Kanchanarat and China’s Vice Minister of Public Security Du Hangwei.

Serving as a binding agreement between the two governments, the MoU upholds human rights and is centered on three aspects of operation including the prevention of human trafficking, investigation and prosecution, and assistance for, and the protection of, human trafficking victims.

After the signing ceremony, Anantaporn said the agreement will allow both nations to exchange information and work in a collaborative manner to prevent and suppress human trading activities in the trans-national region of the Mekong River basin.