Thailand celebrates National Flag Day

Bangkok – Thailand celebrated National Flag Day on Friday, expressing gratitude to His Majesty King Rama the Sixth for bestowing the current version of the flag on the nation 101 years ago.

Several provinces held activities to mark the celebration, which was started last year by the government on the occasion of the centennial anniversary of the national flag, while also promoting unity among the citizens.

In Nong Khai Province, the Provincial Governor presided over the ceremony Friday. He handed a national flag to officials to be flown while the national anthem is being sung.

Similarly, the Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Governor led civil servants and government officials in singing the national anthem in front of the provincial city hall. They also pledged their loyalty to the nation on the occasion.

The Cabinet on September 20th last year designated September 28th the Thai National Flag Day, marking the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national flag as it was adopted a century ago during the reign of King Vajiravudh. Officials of the government and provincial administrative organizations nationwide held flag flying ceremonies and sang the national anthem to celebrate the occasion, with Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha presiding over the main event at Government House.