Thailand to celebrate World Environment Day on June 5th

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has decided to waive entrance fees for many natural tourist attractions in Thailand in celebration of World Environment Day on June 5th.

According to Permanent Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment Wijarn Simachaya, entrance fees at forest parks as well as zoos managed by the Zoological Park Organization will be waived on June 5th to mark World Environment Day.

An event celebrating the occasion will also be held at Siam Paragon to instill in people the need to protect the environment.

The United Nations declared June 5th to be World Environment Day in 1974 to promote people’s relationship with nature. Efforts have been made to raise awareness about the impact of pollution on the environment and what can be done to improve the situation.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment urged department stores across the nations to reduce their use of plastic bags every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from June 5th onward, in order to protect the environment.