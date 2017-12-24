Thailand, Cambodia legalizing alien workers’ status

Bangkok – The Thai and Cambodian governments are working on documenting all Cambodian workers in Thailand in a move to address the issue of illegal aliens.

Ith Sam Heng, Cambodian Minister for Social Affairs, Labor, Vocational Training and Youth Rehabilitation, has met with his Thai counterpart Pol Gen Adul Saengsingkaew, Minister of Labor, to ask that Thailand extend the nationality identification period for another 6 months in order to allow Cambodian workers in Thailand to legalize their status.

Both ministers also visited a nationality identification center at Imperial World in Lat Phrao district and found that there were still as many as 400,000 Cambodian workers who hadn’t obtained legal status.

Gen Adul then asked the Cambodian side to increase the number of officers at the center for faster identification process.

In reply, Minister Sam Heng promised that more officers would be stationed at three nationality identification centers in Bangkok, Rayong, and Songkhla.