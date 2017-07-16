Thailand, Cambodia combating human trafficking along border

SURIN– Thailand and Cambodia are taking a zero tolerance stance on human trafficking along the border.

Police General Adul Saengsingkaew, Minister of Social Development and Human Security of Thailand, and the Governor of Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province have together declared their intent to fight exploitation, violence, and human trafficking in border areas. The declaration of intent was supported by ASEAN diplomats who pledged to work with both the public and private sectors in fending off the trafficking of human beings which is a crime against humanity.

Led by Minister Adul, Thailand and Cambodia have launched a campaign to build a network comprising members of different sectors of society who will work together to stop such crimes. The network strives to end all human trafficking activities, and create a local and regional community that values human life and abhors practices that deny a person’s right to live a life free from violence, exploitation, or slavery.