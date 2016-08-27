Thailand and Cambodia co-chair meeting for bilateral cooperation

The 10th Meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation between Thailand and Cambodia started yesterday at the St. Regis hotel in Bangkok. Prak Sokhonn, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cambodia attended the meeting during his visit to Thailand at the Invitation of Don Pramudwinai, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

Both sides utilize this key mechanism to strengthen their relations and cooperation in various areas, including political, security, economic and socio-cultural, especially the border checkpoint upgrading.

During the meeting, Thailand and Cambodia signed the Memorandum of Understanding of the establishment of transit and reception centres for victims of trafficking and other vulnerable groups in order to decrease the amount of people who are victimized by human trafficking.

Don Pramudwinai, noted that Thailand and Cambodia cooperate closely to develop all fields and at all levels, including connectivity through railways, maritime and border checkpoints. In the matter of economics, both sides aim to elevate volume trade to USD 15 billion or triple the current value by 2020. Mr. Pramudwinai also said that Thailand will bolster education cooperation through introducing the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy to Cambodian education.

Mr. Prak said he appreciated the warm welcome, hospitality and constructive meeting and confirmed that Cambodia would push forward inclusive cooperation in order to boost peace, stability and mutual benefit for the two countries.