Thailand to become regional bio-industry hub

Bangkok – The Ministry of Industry is to go ahead with its plan to support the bio-industry after the Cabinet gave the nod to a draft law that allows sugar cane to be used for the production of other products.

Industry Minister Uttama Savanayana said the government has a policy supporting the development of the bio-industry as sugar cane, palm oil and cassava can be used for various commercial purposes. He added that farmers will also be able to earn extra income.

Laws governing crops, other than sugar cane, are also expected to be amended in the future to allow them to be used in other industries. Regarding sugar cane, a systematic approach will be adopted to ensure the quality of sugarcane and its supply.

A bio-technology support center will be set up in Chonburi province where a team of scientists will develop and improve bio-products for industrial operators. The Ministry of Industry is also determined to turn Thailand into a bio-hub by 2027.

Once transformed, the Thai bio-industry will attract at least 190 billion baht’s worth of investments and raise income for farmers by as much as 85,000 baht per person per year.