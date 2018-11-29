Thailand, Australia sign anti-human trafficking agreement

Bangkok – The Thai and Australian governments have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on anti-human trafficking, in a bid to curb the international scourge.

The move is part of the ASEAN-Australia Counter-Trafficking agreement. The MOU was signed by Suphatra Srimaitreephithak , the Director-General of the Thailand International Cooperation Agency and Paul Robilliard, the Australian Ambassador to Thailand. The signing was witnessed by Deputy Foreign Minister Virasakdi Futrakul.

The ASEAN-Australia Counter-Trafficking agreement is a 10-year commitment among member nations namely Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia. The pact was designed to discourage and eliminate human trafficking at international and regional levels while strengthening law enforcement and the justice system in suppressing the issue. The agreement empowers concerned authorities to investigate and prosecute wrongdoers.