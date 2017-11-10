Thai Viet Jet becomes 12th airline to regain license certification

Bangkok – Thailand’s Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved an operational license for Thai Viet Jet, making it the twelfth airline to receive approval since the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) removed the red flag it placed on Thailand.

Minister of Transport, Akom Termpittayapaisit, presided over the handing over of the license to Thai Viet Jet accompanied by CAA Director Chula Sukmanop and Thai Viet Jet CEO Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh accepting the approval.

Chula pointed out that 8 more airlines are waiting for approval and they will likely receive it by January 8, 2018.

The Thai Viet Jet CEO said the airline will first launch a route from Bangkok to Da Lat, Vietnam as it is a popular tourist destination. The flights will commence on December 18, operate 4 times a week and start at 99 Baht per flight.