Thai and US armed forces strengthen ties

BANGKOK – Commanding General of United States Army Pacific Gen Robert B. Brown has met with Thai Supreme Commander Gen Surapong Suwan-ath, affirming the two countries’ military ties.

Gen Surapong on Monday welcomed Gen Brown and his entourage who visited Thailand as guests of the Royal Thai Army. The two parties discussed security issues between the Thai and US armies which jointly practice in the bilateral and multilateral levels, especially the Asia-Pacific military exercise Cobra Gold.

Gen Brown’s visit to Thailand supports the relations between the Thai and US armed forces. Their military ties are an important foundation for their cooperation in other fields.

The US commander also met with Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army Gen Chalermchai Sitthisart. They reviewed the honor guards and participated in a ceremony to place wreaths before the statue of King Rama V.

In the fiscal year 2017, there will be many joint exercises between Thai and the US armed forces such as Hanuman Guardian, Balance Torch and Cobra Gold.