Thai university uses ultrasonic waves to kill mosquito larvae

Nakhon Ratchasima – Suranaree University of Technology has introduced an invention that uses ultrasonic waves to kill mosquito larvae.

The waves are released from a specially designed remote-controlled boat and have been proven to be 90% effective at killing mosquito larvae and pupae within a 3 meter-radius. The university spent six months developing the invention.

According to the university, the boat can be used in ponds and canals to control mosquito infestations. The ultrasonic waves don’t harm fish or crustaceans in the water.

The boat, which is 100 centimeters long and weighs about 50 kilograms, is made of fiberglass. It can be controlled remotely via a GPS system and travels at the speed of 7 kilometers per hour.

The university has already obtained a patent for this clever invention.