THAI union labor urges PM to investigate Rolls Royce case

BANGKOK, (NNT)-Thai Airways International labor union is set to ask Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha about the progress of the investigation into the bribery case against the British engine maker Rolls Royce and a former THAI executive.

The union president, Damrong Waiyakanee, announced that the union will present a letter to the Prime Minister asking about the investigation as the union fears it would do more damage to the organization if the investigation progressed too slowly.

The THAI labor union will also urge Gen Prayut to resolve an issue related to aircraft that are supposed to be retired, since nothing has been done.

However, whether the premier will exercise his power and use Section 44 of the interim constitution to speed up the matter, depends entirely on his discretion and how effective the investigation is at present.