Thai & UK soldiers take part in first-ever joint exercise

Kanchanaburi – Thai and British military officers are currently taking part in the first-ever joint military exercise in the province of Kanchanaburi.

Directorate of Joint Operations’s chief, Lt Gen Parinya Khoonnasee and assistant chief of the British Army’s Defence Staff, Maj Gen Giles Patrick Hill jointly presided over the drill’s opening ceremony on Saturday at the 9th Infantry Division in Ladya Subdistrict.

Joined by 280 Thai and British officers, the training codenamed “Panther Gold 2017” entails the exchange of military expertise, including jungle survival tactics, unarmed combat and Thai boxing.

The drill not only aims to develop the capabilities of both armies but also to enhance bilateral ties. Panther Gold 2017 will run until 30th November.