Thai-U.S. police launch operations against counterfeit goods

Bangkok, 26th July 2018 (NNT) – The Thai and United States police forces have launched a joint operation to eradicate counterfeit goods and infringements of intellectual properties, resulting in a seizure of two million baht worth of goods traced from online stores.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, on Thursday (July 26th) announced the outcome of the operation against counterfeit goods which was performed under the cooperation with the U.S. authorities that the officials have investigated complaints and information gathered regarding online sales of these items, which led to the discovery of a warehouse in Min Buri 5 market where many counterfeit goods were stored.

Two suspects have been arrested from this operation, along with some 200 goods infringing the US trademarks, including fake Bose and JBL bluetooth speakers, Rayband sunglasses, Nike sneakers, Starbucks and Yeti tumblers. Items confiscated are worth two million baht.

The operation was assisted by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and the Department of Intellectual Property.

The police will further conduct inspections at 20 more locations next week, especially in key tourism areas such as Patong beach, Samui island, Pattaya, as well as online stores.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Surachate said the Thai government is giving a high priority on the protection of intellectual properties, and is working closely with countries and brands selling their items in Thailand to eradicate counterfeit goods from the country.