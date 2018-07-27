Thai – U.S. police launch operations against counterfeit goods

Bangkok – The Thai and United States police forces have launched a joint operation to eradicate counterfeit goods and infringements of intellectual properties, resulting in a seizure of two million baht worth of merchandise traced from online stores.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, on Thursday announced the outcome of the operation against counterfeit goods which was performed with the cooperation of the U.S. authorities. Officials investigated complaints and information gathered regarding online sales of these items, which led to the discovery of a warehouse in Min Buri 5 market where many counterfeit goods were stored.

Two suspects have been arrested from this operation, along with some 200 goods infringing the US trademarks, including fake Bose and JBL bluetooth speakers, Rayban sunglasses, Nike sneakers, and Starbucks and Yeti tumblers.

The police will conduct further inspections at 20 more locations next week, especially in key tourism areas such as Patong beach in Phuket, Samui island and Pattaya, as well as online stores.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Surachate said the Thai government is giving a high priority to the protection of intellectual property and is working closely with countries and brands selling their items in Thailand to eradicate counterfeit goods from the country.