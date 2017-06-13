Thai tourism industry generates over 1 trillion baht so far this year

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports as disclosed that the tourism industry since the beginning of the year has generated more than one trillion baht in revenue, while assuring that the recent severance of diplomatic ties by six Middle Eastern countries to Qatar will not directly affect the country’s tourism industry.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports Pongpanu Svetarundra revealed that in May this year, over 2.59 million foreign tourists visited Thailand. Most arrivals were from East Asia, followed by Europe, South Asia, and the Americas. By country, most arrivals were from China, Malaysia, India, Laos and South Korea. Together, they generated a combined 125 billion baht, a 6.91% increase from the same period last year.

The tourism industry generated more than one trillion baht since the beginning of the year, an increase of 5.27 percent from the same period last year. Foreign tourist revenue accounted for an estimated 700 billion baht, while remaining 300 billion revenue came from domestic travelers.

Tourists from Qatar represent only 4.4 percent of all Middle Eastern tourists in Thailand. Therefore, the recent embargo is not expected to significantly impact Thailand’s tourism industry. Flights from Qatar Airlines will travel to Thailand as usual, but could experience delays.