Thai temple in India to be restored

India – Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam is set to propose to the government the restoration of a Thai temple in India, ‘Wat Buddhagaya, so that it can be turned into a center for Buddhist devotees in India.

The Deputy Prime Minister said during a mass ordination ceremony to honor His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit at Wat Buddhagaya Temple that he is going to propose that the government restore the temple as it is now in poor condition.

Wat Buddhagaya Temple is the first temple that the Thai government built in India in 1957. Wissanu said the restoration process would be focused primarily on the monastery and a construction of a new building nearby to accommodate visitors.