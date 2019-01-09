Thai teams win 11th International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest

Trat – Trat Polytechnic College has won the snow-sculpting competition organized in the Chinese city of Harbin. The achievement marks the 10th year in a row that a team from Thailand has won the contest.

Three teams of vocational students from Ubon Ratchathani Vocational College, Surat Thani Vocational College, and Trat Polytechnic College were sent to compete in the “11th International Collegiate Snow Sculpture Contest 2019” in Harbin, capital of China’s northernmost province of Heilongjiang.

Trat Polytechnic College won the championship prize for Thailand, the country’s 10th successive such accolade, with all three teams winning awards. The three Thai teams competed against 55 teams from five countries and two special administrative regions.

The first runner-up was a team from Russia, followed by teams from Denmark, England, China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.