THAI takes delivery of state of the art aircraft

Thai Airways International on Tuesday took delivery of the first of 12 Airbus A350 XWB (extra wide body) jet airliners it bought from Airbus Industrie in Toulouse, France.

THAI president Jarumporn Chotikasathien and senior executives of the national flag carrier were in Toulouse to take delivery of the jet airliner which is due to arrive at Suvarnabhumi international airport on Wednesday morning. The plane will be put into service on the Bangkok-Melbourne route with the maiden flight scheduled on September 15.

The first A350 XWB was royally named Wichien Buri. It has altogether 321 seats, divided into 32 in business class and the rest in economy class.

Thai Airways International has become the 8th operator of A350 XWB.

Airbus Industrie said that 43 countries had placed orders for a total 810 Airbus A350 XWB regarded as one of the most successful types of the company.