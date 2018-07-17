Thai students take gold at 59th Mathematical Olympiad

Bangkok – The Institute for the Promotion of Teaching Science and Technology (IPST) warmly welcomed back students who represented the kingdom at the 59th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Romania after they landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday.

The Ministry of Education assembled and sponsored the Thai team that competed in the international event, which this year brought together 107 nations. The Thai team was able to win three gold medals and three silver medals, ranking fifth in the world by the end of the competition.

The team comprised Papon Lapet of Mahidol Wittayanusorn School, Yolrada Yongpisanpop of Triam Udom Suksa School and Siwakorn Fuangkawinsombut of Triam Udom Suksa School, who all won gold, Jirayus Jinapong of Kamnoetvidya Science Academy, Chatchanun Suriya-amaranont of Triam Udom Suksa School and Thana Somsiriwattana of Suankularb Wittayalai School, who all won silver.

Yolrada was also top ranked out of the competition’s 60 female mathematics Olympians.