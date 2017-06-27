Thai students compete in ABU Robot Contest

BANGKOK– MCOT Public Company Limited has organized ABU Robot Contest to find the most talented team to represent Thailand in the ABU Asia-Pacific Contest 2017 in Japan.

The ABU Robot Contest served as a venue for Thai students to apply their scientific and engineering skills and create an invention that could be useful to the Thai society. The event was also aimed at promoting innovation and technology for commercial and industrial purposes.

The winner of the competition will be competing in a regional contest in Tokyo, Japan, where competing robots will be tested on their ability to throw flying discs. A total of 16 teams, which are now competing in the final rounds of the ABU Robot Contest, consist of university and vocational students.

The winner will receive a cash prize of 100,000 baht and an award plaque. They will also represent Thailand in the ABU Asia-Pacific Contest 2017 on August 27th and 28th.