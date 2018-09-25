Thai state offices to fly flags at half-mast to mark passing of Vietnamese president

Bangkok – Thailand has joined in mourning the passing of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang with all state offices and state enterprises to fly their flags at half-mast until September 26.

The Vietnamese President passed away on September 21 due to a serious illness. Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha has issued an order for all state offices across the Kingdom to fly their flags at half-mast between September 24 and September 26, a total of three working days.

The PM attended a mourning ceremony at the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok on Monday to sign his condolences.