Thai researchers win Platinum and Gold Medal awards in Taipei

Taipei – Thai inventors have once again brought success and prestige to the nation by clinching Platinum and Gold medal awards at the 13th Taipei International Invention Show & Technomart (INST 2017) held in Taiwan.

The Platinum award was presented to “VIP-Safe Plus”, while the Gold medal was awarded to “Cassava Starch-based Hydrogel as a Super-disintegrant in Drug Tablets.”

“VIP-Safe Plus” is a novel integrated Point-of-Care system for detection of food-borne pathogens. The instrument was designed to contain a built-in battery as a power source rendering it suitable for detection work in the field.

The other award-winning invention is a hydrogel produced from cassava starch which can quickly absorb water and swell very fast without the formation of a viscous gel layer, making it suitable for use in the drug industry.

Both inventions will be put on display at BITEC Bang Na from February 2-5, 2018.