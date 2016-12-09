Thai Red Cross Society provides relief to flood-affected residents in the south

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT – The Thai Red Cross Society has donated 500 aid packs to those suffering from the recent flood in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

The program was initiated by the Friends in Need Volunteers Foundation of the Thai Red Cross Society. Vice President Dr Pichit Suwanprakorn represented Princess Soamsawali in delivering 500 aid packs to Baan Nong Bon in Tharua Subdistrict of Nakhon Si Thammarat province. Dr Pichit handed 30 packs directly to households, 10 packs to monks during an alms giving ceremony, and the remaining to the provincial representatives to disburse to those suffering from the recent flood throughout the province.

Dr Pichit conveyed Princess Soamsawali’s concern for those affected by the flood and has tasked the foundation with providing immediate relief efforts to the region. The Friends in Need Volunteers Foundation has announced it will provide 3 meals per day to flood victims for one month.