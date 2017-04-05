Thai Red Cross Society to encourage conscientious driving during Songkran festival

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Thai Red Cross Society has launched a campaign to encourage conscientious driving behavior during the Songkran festival.

Assistant Secretary-General of the Thai Red Cross Society, Prof Pinit Kullavanijaya chaired a seminar on safe driving at Chulalongkorn University to raise awareness of the dangers of the road as well as first aid practices to reduce the loss of life and property during the upcoming Songkran water festival.

In 2016, a total of 378 road fatalities were reported during the Songkran festival, down from 442 the previous year.

Advisor to the Royal Thai Police, Pol Lt Gen Anand Srihiran revealed that major causes include failure to fasten seat belts and wear motorcycle helmets, drunk driving, falling asleep at the wheel, and flauting traffic laws.