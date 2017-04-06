Thai Police postpones unpopular safety measures for Songkran

BANGKOK, (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police has postponed safety regulations for the Songkran Water Festival following public outcry, but plans to revisit the measures at the holiday’s end.

Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police Pol Gen Dechnarong Suticharnbancha held a press conference with the Department of Land Transport to announce the postponement of safety measures for the traditional Thai new year.

The measures, which were met with public backlash, included a ban on sitting in the back of pickup trucks, or in non-seat, rear sections of two-door trucks. Although authorities will discourage sitting in the cargo area of pickup trucks, no penalties will be enforced.

Additionally, only the driver and front-seat passenger are required to fasten seat belts. Backseat passengers are still encouraged to fasten their seat belts, but otherwise, will not be penalized.

After this year’s Songkran holiday, authorities will convene a meeting to review the measures, which the Deputy Commissioner-General believes will come into force.