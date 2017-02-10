Thai police charge Australian in girlfriend’s boating death

By AP
PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Police in Thailand charged an Australian man on Thursday with negligence resulting in the death of his girlfriend when their personal watercrafts collided at high speed off a resort island.

In this image from video, two personal watercraft are parked in front a police station in Phuket, Thailand, Monday, Feb. 6, 2016, a day after the two collided. (AP Photo)
Police Col. Sanya Thongsawat said Thomas Keating, 22, was charged in the death of 20-year-old Emily Jayne Collie near the island of Phuket.

Collie was not breathing when rescuers brought her to shore after the crash Sunday. Keating was unharmed.

The charge specifies that “the accused committed the crime without intent but also without care.” It carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 baht ($570).

“I love you so much Emily and I wish I could just bring you back into my arms,” Keating posted on Facebook a day after the crash. “I’m so broken and I know I’ll never be able to mend.”

Renting personal watercraft is popular on the beaches of many Thai tourist destinations.
